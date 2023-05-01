← Company Directory
Norwegian Refugee Council
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Norwegian Refugee Council that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Norwegian Refugee Council is an independent humanitarian organization that helps people forced to flee. They operate in over 30 countries and specialize in six areas: food security, education, shelter, legal assistance, camp management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. They advocate for displaced people's rights and dignity and respond quickly to emergencies with their expert deployment capacity, NORCAP. They employ around 16,000 people, most of whom are hired locally to work in the field. To support their work, visit their website or donate through the Benevity workplace giving platform.

    http://www.nrc.no
    Website
    1946
    Year Founded
    7,501
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Norwegian Refugee Council

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources