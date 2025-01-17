← Company Directory
NortonLifeLock
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

NortonLifeLock Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at NortonLifeLock ranges from $116K to $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NortonLifeLock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$132K - $150K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$116K$132K$150K$165K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Financial Analyst submissions at NortonLifeLock to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NortonLifeLock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at NortonLifeLock in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NortonLifeLock for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $116,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NortonLifeLock

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • SoFi
  • Adobe
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources