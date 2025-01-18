Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Northwestern Mutual ranges from $76.3K per year for P1 to $187K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$76.3K
$72K
$0
$4.3K
P2
$110K
$101K
$0
$8.7K
P3
$132K
$122K
$0
$9.5K
P4
$187K
$164K
$0
$23.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
