Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Milwaukee Area at Northwestern Mutual ranges from $78.3K per year for P1 to $129K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Milwaukee Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$78.3K
$72.4K
$0
$6K
P2
$102K
$93.9K
$0
$8.5K
P3
$129K
$119K
$0
$9.7K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
