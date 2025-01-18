Salaries

Northwestern Mutual Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Northwestern Mutual ranges from $76.3K per year for P1 to $187K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $76.3K $72K $0 $4.3K P2 Software Engineer $110K $101K $0 $8.7K P3 Senior Software Engineer $132K $122K $0 $9.5K P4 Lead Software Engineer $187K $164K $0 $23.2K View 1 More Levels

