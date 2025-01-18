Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Northwestern Mutual ranges from $81K per year for P1 to $139K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$81K
$77.6K
$0
$3.4K
P2
$107K
$99.8K
$0
$7K
P3
$139K
$127K
$0
$12.6K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
