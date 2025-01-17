All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Northwestern Mutual ranges from $124K per year for P2 to $143K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $129K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$124K
$116K
$0
$7.9K
P3
$143K
$128K
$0
$14.2K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
