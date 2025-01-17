← Company Directory
Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in United States at Northwestern Mutual totals $106K per year for P3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$66.6K - $80.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$61.4K$66.6K$80.7K$85.8K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$106K
$105K
$0
$667
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
What are the career levels at Northwestern Mutual?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Northwestern Mutual in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $105,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northwestern Mutual for the Management Consultant role in United States is $61,420.

Other Resources