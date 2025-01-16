← Company Directory
Northvolt
Northvolt Mechanical Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northvolt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 352K - SEK 408K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 310KSEK 352KSEK 408KSEK 450K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Northvolt?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Northvolt in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 449,886. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northvolt for the Mechanical Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 310,006.

