← Company Directory
Northvolt
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Controls Engineer

  • All Controls Engineer Salaries

Northvolt Controls Engineer Salaries

The average Controls Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Northvolt ranges from SEK 536K to SEK 777K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northvolt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 607K - SEK 705K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 536KSEK 607KSEK 705KSEK 777K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Controls Engineer submissions at Northvolt to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 326K+ (sometimes SEK 3.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Northvolt?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Controls Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Controls Engineer at Northvolt in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 777,273. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northvolt for the Controls Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 535,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Northvolt

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources