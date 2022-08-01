← Company Directory
Northspyre
Northspyre Salaries

Northspyre's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $199,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Northspyre. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
$199K
Software Engineer
$119K
The highest paying role reported at Northspyre is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northspyre is $159,200.

