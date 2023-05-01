← Company Directory
Northern Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Northern Bank that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Northern Bank is a community bank that has been serving businesses and consumers in New England since 1960. They offer a complete line of banking solutions, including deposit and cash management services, commercial and franchise financing, residential mortgages, and wealth management services. They are deeply invested in the communities they serve and have been named the #1 performing Community Bank in New England for seven straight years and #1 in the United States in 2015. They currently operate 12 branches in the Greater Boston market.

    http://www.nbtc.com
    Website
    1960
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Northern Bank

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources