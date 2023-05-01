Northern Bank is a community bank that has been serving businesses and consumers in New England since 1960. They offer a complete line of banking solutions, including deposit and cash management services, commercial and franchise financing, residential mortgages, and wealth management services. They are deeply invested in the communities they serve and have been named the #1 performing Community Bank in New England for seven straight years and #1 in the United States in 2015. They currently operate 12 branches in the Greater Boston market.