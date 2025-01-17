← Company Directory
North Point Technology
North Point Technology Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Singapore at North Point Technology ranges from SGD 99.2K to SGD 142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for North Point Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 114K - SGD 133K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 99.2KSGD 114KSGD 133KSGD 142K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at North Point Technology in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 141,512. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at North Point Technology for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 99,180.

