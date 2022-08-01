← Company Directory
North Point Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about North Point Technology that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    North Point Technology, LLC provides the its customers with cost-efficient technology services. Through Agile methodology, we specialize in architectural design, delivery, and sustainment of cloud enabled intelligence tasking, collection and dissemination applications and services. These services are supported by geospatial technology, enterprise search and advanced database integrations which harvest meaningful results from today's big data challenge. Our technical staff has expertise integrating and deploying software products from vendors including Amazon, Citrix, Esri, Microsoft, Oracle, and VMware; as well as engineering and deploying custom open source solutions following industry standards such as OpenGIS specifications from the Open Geospatial Consortium. This expertise gives North Point Technology the unique ability to help clients cut costs by reducing dependence on expensive COTS products where possible, and maximizing return on investment by implementing COTS integrations and custom solutions following open standards and open source platforms.

    http://www.northpointtechnology.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for North Point Technology

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources