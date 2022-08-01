North Point Technology, LLC provides the its customers with cost-efficient technology services. Through Agile methodology, we specialize in architectural design, delivery, and sustainment of cloud enabled intelligence tasking, collection and dissemination applications and services. These services are supported by geospatial technology, enterprise search and advanced database integrations which harvest meaningful results from today's big data challenge. Our technical staff has expertise integrating and deploying software products from vendors including Amazon, Citrix, Esri, Microsoft, Oracle, and VMware; as well as engineering and deploying custom open source solutions following industry standards such as OpenGIS specifications from the Open Geospatial Consortium. This expertise gives North Point Technology the unique ability to help clients cut costs by reducing dependence on expensive COTS products where possible, and maximizing return on investment by implementing COTS integrations and custom solutions following open standards and open source platforms.