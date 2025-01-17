← Company Directory
Nortal
Nortal Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Nortal totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nortal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nortal
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$170K
Level
L4
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Nortal?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nortal in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $187,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nortal for the Software Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $170,000.

