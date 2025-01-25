Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Nordstrom ranges from $136K per year for Software Engineer I to $185K per year for Senior Software Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $172K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordstrom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$136K
$123K
$0
$13.3K
Software Engineer II
$164K
$148K
$0
$16.2K
Senior Software Engineer I
$185K
$170K
$0
$15.2K
Senior Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nordstrom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)