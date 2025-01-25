← Company Directory
Nordstrom
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

  • Greater Seattle Area

Nordstrom Program Manager Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Program Manager compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Nordstrom totals $158K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordstrom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nordstrom
Senior Program Manager
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$158K
Level
18
Base
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Nordstrom?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nordstrom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Nordstrom in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $174,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordstrom for the Program Manager role in Greater Seattle Area is $157,052.

Other Resources