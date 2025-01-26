← Company Directory
Nordstrom
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

  • Greater Seattle Area

Nordstrom Information Technologist (IT) Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Nordstrom totals $145K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordstrom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nordstrom
Senior Systems Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$145K
Level
Senior Engineer
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
20 Years
What are the career levels at Nordstrom?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nordstrom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Nordstrom in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $253,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordstrom for the Information Technologist (IT) role in Greater Seattle Area is $145,000.

