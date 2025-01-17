← Company Directory
Nordic Semiconductor
Nordic Semiconductor Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Norway at Nordic Semiconductor ranges from NOK 830K to NOK 1.16M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordic Semiconductor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 900K - NOK 1.09M
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 830KNOK 900KNOK 1.09MNOK 1.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Nordic Semiconductor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Nordic Semiconductor in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,160,029. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordic Semiconductor for the Solution Architect role in Norway is NOK 830,021.

