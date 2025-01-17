← Company Directory
Nordic Semiconductor
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Nordic Semiconductor Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordic Semiconductor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 184K - PLN 210K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 163KPLN 184KPLN 210KPLN 231K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nordic Semiconductor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nordic Semiconductor in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 231,433. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordic Semiconductor for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 162,788.

Other Resources