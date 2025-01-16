← Company Directory
Nordic Semiconductor
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Nordic Semiconductor Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Taiwan at Nordic Semiconductor ranges from NT$1.78M to NT$2.52M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordic Semiconductor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$2.02M - NT$2.39M
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.78MNT$2.02MNT$2.39MNT$2.52M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nordic Semiconductor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Nordic Semiconductor in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,521,105. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordic Semiconductor for the Product Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,775,735.

