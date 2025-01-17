← Company Directory
Nordic Semiconductor
Nordic Semiconductor Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Norway at Nordic Semiconductor ranges from NOK 934K to NOK 1.31M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordic Semiconductor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 1.01M - NOK 1.18M
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 934KNOK 1.01MNOK 1.18MNOK 1.31M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nordic Semiconductor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Nordic Semiconductor in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,307,749. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordic Semiconductor for the Hardware Engineer role in Norway is NOK 934,107.

