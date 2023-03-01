← Company Directory
Nordic Semiconductor
Nordic Semiconductor Salaries

Nordic Semiconductor's salary ranges from $48,899 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $98,955 for a Hardware Engineer in Norway at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nordic Semiconductor. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Hardware Engineer
$99K
Product Designer
$55.5K
Product Manager
$67.3K

Software Engineer
$48.9K
Solution Architect
$90K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nordic Semiconductor is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,955. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordic Semiconductor is $67,274.

