← Company Directory
Nordea
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Nordea Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Nordea totals PLN 140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordea's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nordea
IT Infrastructure Specialist
Gdansk, PM, Poland
Total per year
PLN 140K
Level
Mid
Base
PLN 140K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Nordea?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Nordea sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 190,902. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordea for the Information Technologist (IT) role is PLN 139,972.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nordea

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources