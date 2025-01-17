← Company Directory
Nordea
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Nordea Data Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordea's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 1.05M - DKK 1.24M
Finland
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 921KDKK 1.05MDKK 1.24MDKK 1.31M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Data Analyst submission at Nordea to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve DKK 211K+ (sometimes DKK 2.11M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Nordea?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Nordea in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 1,306,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordea for the Data Analyst role in Denmark is DKK 920,565.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nordea

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources