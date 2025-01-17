← Company Directory
Nordea
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Nordea Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Sweden at Nordea ranges from SEK 280K to SEK 383K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordea's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 300K - SEK 363K
Finland
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 280KSEK 300KSEK 363KSEK 383K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Nordea?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Nordea in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 382,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordea for the Customer Service role in Sweden is SEK 280,470.

Other Resources