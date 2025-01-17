← Company Directory
Nordcloud
Nordcloud Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Nordcloud ranges from SEK 556K to SEK 807K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nordcloud's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 630K - SEK 732K
Finland
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 556KSEK 630KSEK 732KSEK 807K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Nordcloud?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Nordcloud sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 806,754. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nordcloud for the Information Technologist (IT) role is SEK 555,914.

Other Resources