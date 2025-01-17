← Company Directory
NORBIT
NORBIT Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Russia at NORBIT ranges from RUB 1.74M to RUB 2.47M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NORBIT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 1.97M - RUB 2.24M
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 1.74MRUB 1.97MRUB 2.24MRUB 2.47M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NORBIT?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at NORBIT in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 2,469,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NORBIT for the Project Manager role in Russia is RUB 1,736,837.

