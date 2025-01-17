← Company Directory
Noonlight
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Noonlight Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Egypt at Noonlight ranges from EGP 149K to EGP 213K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Noonlight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 169K - EGP 193K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 149KEGP 169KEGP 193KEGP 213K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Noonlight to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 1.48M+ (sometimes EGP 14.79M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Noonlight?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Noonlight in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 212,504. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Noonlight for the Software Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 149,473.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Noonlight

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources