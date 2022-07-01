← Company Directory
Noodle.ai
Noodle.ai Salaries

Noodle.ai's salary ranges from $26,348 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $261,300 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Noodle.ai. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$131K
Data Scientist
$26.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K

Product Manager
$175K
Sales
$199K
Software Engineer
$65.6K
Solution Architect
$261K
The highest paying role reported at Noodle.ai is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Noodle.ai is $139,300.

