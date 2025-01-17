← Company Directory
NOMU
NOMU Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Egypt at NOMU ranges from EGP 461K to EGP 631K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NOMU's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 500K - EGP 593K
Saudi Arabia
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 461KEGP 500KEGP 593KEGP 631K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NOMU?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at NOMU in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 631,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NOMU for the Product Manager role in Egypt is EGP 461,155.

