Networking Engineer compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area at Nokia ranges from PLN 159K per year for JG8 to PLN 244K per year for JG9. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JG7
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
JG8
PLN 159K
PLN 136K
PLN 4K
PLN 19.5K
JG9
PLN 244K
PLN 239K
PLN 0
PLN 5.2K
JG10
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)