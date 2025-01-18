Nokia Networking Engineer Salaries in Poland

Networking Engineer compensation in Poland at Nokia ranges from PLN 159K per year for JG8 to PLN 244K per year for JG9. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus JG7 (Entry Level) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- JG8 PLN 159K PLN 136K PLN 4K PLN 19.5K JG9 PLN 244K PLN 239K PLN 0 PLN 5.2K JG10 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Nokia ?

