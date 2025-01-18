← Company Directory
Nokia
  • India

Nokia Networking Engineer Salaries in India

Networking Engineer compensation in India at Nokia ranges from ₹1.6M per year for JG7 to ₹5.01M per year for JG10. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.52M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JG7
(Entry Level)
₹1.6M
₹1.45M
₹58.4K
₹89.1K
JG8
₹2.15M
₹2.08M
₹14.6K
₹55.5K
JG9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JG10
₹5.01M
₹4.65M
₹55.8K
₹299K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at Nokia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,005,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nokia for the Networking Engineer role in India is ₹1,405,847.

