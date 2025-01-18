Networking Engineer compensation in Greater Ottawa Area at Nokia ranges from CA$92.1K per year for JG7 to CA$162K per year for JG9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package totals CA$104K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JG7
CA$92.1K
CA$88K
CA$1.2K
CA$2.9K
JG8
CA$106K
CA$96.6K
CA$0
CA$9.6K
JG9
CA$162K
CA$142K
CA$2.3K
CA$17.8K
JG10
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)