Networking Engineer compensation in India at Nokia ranges from ₹1.6M per year for JG7 to ₹5.01M per year for JG10. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.52M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JG7
₹1.6M
₹1.45M
₹58.4K
₹89.1K
JG8
₹2.15M
₹2.08M
₹14.6K
₹55.5K
JG9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JG10
₹5.01M
₹4.65M
₹55.8K
₹299K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)