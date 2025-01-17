← Company Directory
Nokia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Nokia Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Hungary at Nokia ranges from HUF 12.77M to HUF 17.79M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 13.68M - HUF 16.12M
Finland
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 12.77MHUF 13.68MHUF 16.12MHUF 17.79M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Marketing Operations submissions at Nokia to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.4M+ (sometimes HUF 114.03M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Nokia in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 17,788,493. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nokia for the Marketing Operations role in Hungary is HUF 12,771,226.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nokia

Related Companies

  • Ciena
  • Harmonic
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Ericsson
  • CommScope
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources