← Company Directory
Nokia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Nokia Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Hungary at Nokia ranges from HUF 454K to HUF 620K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 487K - HUF 588K
Finland
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 454KHUF 487KHUF 588KHUF 620K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Accountant submissions at Nokia to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

HUF 59.25M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.11M+ (sometimes HUF 111.09M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Nokia in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 620,208. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nokia for the Accountant role in Hungary is HUF 454,463.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nokia

Related Companies

  • Ciena
  • Harmonic
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Ericsson
  • CommScope
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources