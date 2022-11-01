Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management to participants in the North American commodity markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures and options contracts and the largest set of environmental futures and options contracts in the world. Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 power contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants.