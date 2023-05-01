← Company Directory
NN
Work Here? Claim Your Company

NN Salaries

NN's salary ranges from $133,809 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Netherlands at the low-end to $199,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NN. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$199K
Solution Architect
$134K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NN is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NN is $166,404.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NN

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources