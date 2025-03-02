← Company Directory
NN Group
NN Group Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at NN Group totals €74.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NN Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
NN Group
Software Engineer
The Hague, ZH, Netherlands
Total per year
€74.2K
Level
Medior
Base
€74.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at NN Group?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NN Group in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €99,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NN Group for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €74,183.

Other Resources