NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions, serving various end markets such as automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical. The Mobile Solutions segment produces system critical components for power steering, braking, transmissions, and fuel systems, while the Power Solutions segment offers metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices for power control, flight control, and military devices. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.