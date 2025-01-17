← Company Directory
NKGen Biotech
NKGen Biotech Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Egypt at NKGen Biotech ranges from EGP 59.1K to EGP 84.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NKGen Biotech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 67.8K - EGP 79.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 59.1KEGP 67.8KEGP 79.3KEGP 84.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NKGen Biotech?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NKGen Biotech in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 84,387. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NKGen Biotech for the Software Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 59,143.

