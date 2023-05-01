Nkarta is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. Their approach involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of natural killer cells to recognize specific proteins on tumor cells. Their lead product candidates are NKX101 and NKX019 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and B cell malignancies, respectively. They have a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG and were incorporated in 2015 in South San Francisco, California.