Nium
    About

    Nium is an advanced payments platform redefining the way consumers and businesses send, spend, and receive funds across borders. Nium’s goal is to make the movement of money seamless through being a universal plug for financial services. The company uses agile, elegant, and modular solutions for complex business problems. Be it an Individual, new-age digital bank, or a traditional industry behemoth, Nium prides itself on creating financial infrastructure for every level of sophistication.Nium’s key solutions:• Pay-ins• Pay-outs• Card issuance• Banking-as-a-service• Crypto-as-a-service We are a global leader in B2B modern money movement• Launched the world’s first global platform for crypto-as-a-service• $280M Funding• Series D • $2B Valuationo 130+M End customerso 190+ Payout marketso 100+ Supported currencies• Named on CB Insight’s Fintech 250 List• Financial Times’ List of Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021• Fintech Employer of the Year’ at the 2021 Singapore Fintech Festival• Best B2B Payment Platform’ at the 2021 Future Digital Awards

    nium.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    750
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

