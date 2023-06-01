Niowave is a US-based company that supplies medical and industrial radioisotopes from uranium fission and stable targets. They offer alpha, beta, and gamma sources and use a superconducting linac instead of a nuclear reactor, making it simpler and less costly to operate. Their small batch radiochemistry operations can be automated and do not require licensing as a nuclear reprocessing facility. Isotope production and distribution follow existing radiopharmaceutical supply chain and FDA approval processes.