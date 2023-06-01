← Company Directory
Niowave
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Niowave that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Niowave is a US-based company that supplies medical and industrial radioisotopes from uranium fission and stable targets. They offer alpha, beta, and gamma sources and use a superconducting linac instead of a nuclear reactor, making it simpler and less costly to operate. Their small batch radiochemistry operations can be automated and do not require licensing as a nuclear reprocessing facility. Isotope production and distribution follow existing radiopharmaceutical supply chain and FDA approval processes.

    niowaveinc.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Niowave

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources