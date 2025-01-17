← Company Directory
NinjaOne
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

NinjaOne Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Colombia at NinjaOne ranges from COP 141.9M to COP 198.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NinjaOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 153.58M - COP 178.63M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 141.9MCOP 153.58MCOP 178.63MCOP 198.66M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at NinjaOne to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve COP 125.22M+ (sometimes COP 1.25B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at NinjaOne?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NinjaOne in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 198,658,391. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NinjaOne for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 141,898,851.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NinjaOne

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources