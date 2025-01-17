← Company Directory
Ninja Van
Ninja Van Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Singapore at Ninja Van ranges from SGD 50.3K to SGD 68.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ninja Van's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 54.5K - SGD 64.7K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 50.3KSGD 54.5KSGD 64.7KSGD 68.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Ninja Van in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 68,882. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ninja Van for the Business Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 50,314.

Other Resources