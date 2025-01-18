Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nike ranges from $110K per year for SWE I to $206K per year for Tech Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $171K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SWE I
$110K
$103K
$0
$6.9K
SWE II
$168K
$153K
$0
$14.9K
SWE III
$178K
$158K
$5.6K
$14.8K
Senior SWE
$180K
$158K
$0
$22.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)