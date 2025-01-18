← Company Directory
Nike
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Nike Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Nike totals ₹3.14M per year for SWE II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SWE I
L Band(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SWE II
U Band
₹3.14M
₹2.95M
₹0
₹193K
SWE III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior SWE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Nike in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,477,245. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nike for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,059,326.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nike

Related Companies

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Under Armour
  • Tapestry
  • Rent the Runway
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources